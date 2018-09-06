Metro 1.38m Pvcs Yet To Be Collected In Lagos – REC – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Thursday said some 1.38 million Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in the state.

Mr Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Lagos State, gave the figure in an interview in Lagos. “We still …



