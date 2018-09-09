Not getting enough exercise is a global problem.
Around the world, at least 1.4 billion adults are putting themselves at risk for chronic disease because of their low levels of physical activity, according to a new World Health Organisation report published in the Lancet Global Health journal....
Read more via ScienceAlert – https://ift.tt/2NSDNSq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Around the world, at least 1.4 billion adults are putting themselves at risk for chronic disease because of their low levels of physical activity, according to a new World Health Organisation report published in the Lancet Global Health journal....
Read more via ScienceAlert – https://ift.tt/2NSDNSq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[35]