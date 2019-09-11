Business 1.83 million subscribers dump network operators – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
From 2013 to 2018, a total of 1,830,483 subscribers exchanged their network providers through the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) scheme.

MNP, which was launched in Nigeria in April 2013, is a service that allows a cellphone or smartphone customer to change …

network operators.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZSHy47

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[10]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top