Description:
An executive mini- flat for rent in a secure and serene environment in alagbole. It has 2 toilets , modern cabinet and wardrobe , all rooms are tiled ample parking and etc . RENT- 250k AGENCY-50
For details visit https://ift.tt/2P8VKMx – Hutbay
Last edited by a moderator:[30]