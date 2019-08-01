To apply for a travel visa to United Kingdom requires the following documents:A: Filled out and signed United Kingdom tourist visa application formB: Original, signed Nigeria passport with at least 6 months of remaining validity.C: Passport Photo: 2 Include a passport style photo, with a white background, taken within the last 6 months. You may also choose to upload a photo to your order for us to print. There is a surcharge associated with this service.