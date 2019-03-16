Metro 10 confirmed killed in fresh Kaduna attack – Plus TV Africa

#1
The Chairman Sanga Local Government Council, Kaduna State, Mr Charles Danladi, has confirmed the death of 10 in an attack on Nandu village in the area.

The chairman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kafanchan on Saturday that the attack occurred on Friday and 11 …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2THEMMd

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top