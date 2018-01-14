Submit Post Advertise

10 Feared Dead as Herdsmen Attack Kaduna Village

    Not less than 10 persons were killed when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked two villages in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state.

    The attacks were said to have taken place on Friday night in Dangaji and Ungwan Gajere villages.

    Apart from the fatalities, several persons reportedly sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

    The villagers were said to have fled for safety as the gunmen razed houses and wreaked havoc.

    “It is unfortunate that since on Friday night we encountered the attack of herdsmen in Dangaji village. They were shooting and burning houses and people had to run for their dare lives,” said a community leader in one of the villages.

    “This morning (Saturday ) they went to another village, Unguwan Gajere and killed about nine men. One of those wounded died on the way to the hospital.”

    The community leader said “the herdsmen had disappeared” before soldiers could get to the affected villages.

    Husseini Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, confirmed the attack but said five people, mainly members of the vigilante group, were killed.

    He said the police and the military were collaborating on a manhunt for the attackers.
     

    Comments