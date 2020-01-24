America’s entertainment industry, Hollywood, has many black celebrities of African descent, specifically Nigerians. Global integration and century-old slave trade have fostered the spread of Nigerian descents across the world.
At first, people think they are black Americans, but they are also Nigerians by their descendants....
via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2v9aQwP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
At first, people think they are black Americans, but they are also Nigerians by their descendants....
via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2v9aQwP
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]