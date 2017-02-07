A clash between two groups of illegal miners at Gero Village in Gyel District of Jos South Local Government has claimed ten lives. The miners clashed over claim to mine from a certain mining site in the area. The Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said miners from Gero arrived at the lucrative mining spot around their village but met miners from Bassa already at the site. “When they met at the site, a fight ensued and six people were killed instantly,” NSCDC spokesperson, Naomi Cishak, said.She added that four more corpses were later discovered at the scene of the clash. However, normalcy has returned to the area as security officials have intervened, she said. The NSCDC official, The state government described the incident as a very sad one.