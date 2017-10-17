Lagos is the eighth most dangerous megacity for women to live in, according to a Thompson Reuters survey. Cairo, capital of Egypt, was rated the world’s most dangerous megacity for women while London, the best. The Thomson Reuters Foundation survey asked experts in women’s issues in 19 megacities how well women are protected from sexual violence, from harmful cultural practices, and if they have access to good healthcare, finance and education The cities were ranked based on four major factors – sexual violence, access to healthcare, cultural practices and economic opportunities. Karachi in Pakistan followed Cairo, and next in line was Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of the Congo, then the Indian capital New Delhi. See list: