Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro 10 Most Dangerous Megacity For Women to Live [REUTERS]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 4:11 PM. Views count: 59

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Lagos is the eighth most dangerous megacity for women to live in, according to a Thompson Reuters survey.

    Cairo, capital of Egypt, was rated the world’s most dangerous megacity for women while London, the best.

    The Thomson Reuters Foundation survey asked experts in women’s issues in 19 megacities how well women are protected from sexual violence, from harmful cultural practices, and if they have access to good healthcare, finance and education

    The cities were ranked based on four major factors – sexual violence, access to healthcare, cultural practices and economic opportunities. Karachi in Pakistan followed Cairo, and next in line was Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of the Congo, then the Indian capital New Delhi.

    See list:

    lagos.JPG
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 4:11 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Dangerous Megacity Women
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Men And Women Are Not Equal Since The Man Is The Head Of The Home - Tiwa Savage

      Samguine, Oct 5, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      804
      Jules
      Oct 5, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Haulage Truck Dangling Dangerously Over Ojuelegba Bridge In Lagos [See PHOTOS]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      748
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 21, 2017
    3. siteadmin
      Metro

      [Video] The Real Dangers Of Nigeria Anti NGO Bill Explained By Prof. Chidi Odinkalu

      siteadmin, Sep 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      517
      siteadmin
      Sep 21, 2017
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Being Lonely Will Kill You Faster Than Being Obese - Study

      Samguine, Aug 19, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      764
      Samguine
      Aug 19, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Nigerian Islamic Extremist Declared Most Dangerous Prisoner in the UK [PHOTO]

      Lequte, Jun 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,502
      Samguine
      Jun 26, 2017
    6. kemi
      Metro

      Barber Damages Vagina of 15-year-old Bride During Circumcision [PHOTO]

      kemi, Apr 3, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,800
      Tochukwu David Okoronkwo
      Apr 3, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Fake News More Dangerous Than Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed

      kemi, Feb 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      897
      curator
      Feb 21, 2017

    Comments