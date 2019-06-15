Medical experts at a tertiary health institution in Kaduna State are now working round the clock to unveil the circumstances leading to the total blindness of 10 out-patients after they were injected with a drug the same day.
The victims, who are regular patients of the National Eye …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2WL3UTQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The victims, who are regular patients of the National Eye …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2WL3UTQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]