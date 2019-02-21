In a few days, Nigerians will head to the polls to cast their vote in the 2019 general elections.
Although the field is crowded with seventy other people who are contesting, the main contenders are President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The difference …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V702Hf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Although the field is crowded with seventy other people who are contesting, the main contenders are President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The difference …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V702Hf
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]