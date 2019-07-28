After careful assessment from over 200 applications across 20 African countries, 10 startups have been selected to take part in Co-Creation Hub’s PitchDrive II, a deep tech tour of five Asian cities over the course of 14 days in partnership with Google for Startups.
The first edition of the …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/30Zd2l7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The first edition of the …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/30Zd2l7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[100]