Besides your face, and brain, and mouth, and eyes probably, the most important part of your head is the haircut. A gallery of brilliantly weird ‘dos has been released online – and they’re pretty out there. From the guy who had the Louis Vuitton pattern shaved into his skull to the bloke who looked to the poo emoji for inspiration, these sure are some hair-raising looks. See photos: A cut above Toy-ing with us? Doing things by halves Come full circle A different angle Batty moustache Berry good Below the line It’s getting out of hand The braid-y bunch JAM PRESS: A guy had the Louis Vuitton logo shaved into his head, before bizarrely sticking on a gold zip fastening and a handful of dollar bills