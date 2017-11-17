Submit Post Advertise

World 10 Weirdest Haircuts Ever [See PHOTOS]

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 2:59 PM.

    Besides your face, and brain, and mouth, and eyes probably, the most important part of your head is the haircut.

    A gallery of brilliantly weird ‘dos has been released online – and they’re pretty out there.

    From the guy who had the Louis Vuitton pattern shaved into his skull to the bloke who looked to the poo emoji for inspiration, these sure are some hair-raising looks.

    See photos:

    A cut above

    haircut2.JPG

    Toy-ing with us?

    haircut3.JPG

    Doing things by halves

    haircut4.JPG

    Come full circle

    haircut5.JPG

    A different angle

    haircut6.JPG

    Batty moustache

    haircut7.JPG

    Berry good

    haircut8.JPG

    Below the line

    haircut9.JPG

    It’s getting out of hand

    haircut10.JPG

    The braid-y bunch

    haircut11.JPG

    haricut.JPG
    JAM PRESS: A guy had the Louis Vuitton logo shaved into his head, before bizarrely sticking on a gold zip fastening and a handful of dollar bills
     

