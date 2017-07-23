In recognition of his contributions to peace, unity and promoting education in Delta state, the Delta State University has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree on His Royal Highness, Richard L. Ogbon, the Ohworode of Olomu. This was one of the high-points of the school Convocation ceremony which took place on Saturday 22nd July, 2017. The Governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa also used the occasion to appeal to the university management to look towards self sustenance and funding. The best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.85, Joshua A. Erubami was also given an automatic employment as Graduate Assistant At Delta State University.