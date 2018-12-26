The Benue State Livestock Guards yesterday impounded 105 cows and four sheep caught grazing openly near the Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies in Makurdi, the state capital.
Confirming the development to newsmen, Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki, disclosed that one herder identified as …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2BJAHez
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Confirming the development to newsmen, Commander of the Livestock Guards, Mr. Linus Zaki, disclosed that one herder identified as …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2BJAHez
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]