Metro 105 graduates with first class in Bayero university – TODAY.NG

#1
About 105 out of 6,174 first degree graduands would be graduating with First Class from Bayero University Kano (BUK) during its 35th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between 10 and 15 of June, 2019.

Addressing reporters in his office, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Prof. Muhammad Yahuza …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Wh1NXu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top