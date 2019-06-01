About 105 out of 6,174 first degree graduands would be graduating with First Class from Bayero University Kano (BUK) during its 35th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between 10 and 15 of June, 2019.
Addressing reporters in his office, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Prof. Muhammad Yahuza …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Wh1NXu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Addressing reporters in his office, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Prof. Muhammad Yahuza …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Wh1NXu
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]