Still on the #10yearschallenge that is currently buzzing on social media, one of Nollywood’s favorite duo Aki and Pawpaw have warmed our hearts to a series of their hilarious throwback photos.The images which were shared on the social media page of one of the duo Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known …via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2swu1MF Get more Nigeria Entertainment News