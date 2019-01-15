Metro #10YearsChallenge: Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Shares Photos – Nairaland

#1
Kechi has posted her #10yearschallenge on Instagram page and wrote;

“Maybe you see the difference, maybe you don’t, personally I’m overwhelmed at the Lord’s grace. All I can say is that time may not heal all wounds.. but by God, it sure helps and I remain ever grateful.” #tenyearchallenge #10yearchallenge....



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SXjrcX

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top