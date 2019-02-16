Eleven persons have died in an early morning suicide attack on Muslim worshippers in Maiduguri, Borno State.
The suicide bombers, two of them, accompanied by a gunman, infiltrated a mosque in Kushari village behind old CBN quarters Maiduguri at about 5:30am. According to a statement issued by the Police …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2IeWKjL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suicide bombers, two of them, accompanied by a gunman, infiltrated a mosque in Kushari village behind old CBN quarters Maiduguri at about 5:30am. According to a statement issued by the Police …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2IeWKjL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[36]