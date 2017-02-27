Submit Post Advertise

    An 11-Month old Baby (name withheld) is currently battling between life and death after she was raped by a 27-year-old Uncle, identified as Ibrahim, in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun state.

    It was gathered that the mother of the child had left her with Ibrahim who lives next door in a bid to get some food stuffs in the market.

    Witnesses disclosed that Ibrahim penetrated the child sexual organs with his fingers while she was in a deep slumber before trying to penetrate with his manhood.

    “It was at this point that the child shouted and that attracted the attention of other neighbors”, the eye witness said

    Further details are still sketchy. However, Ibrahim has been arrested and is currently helping the police with investigations.
     
