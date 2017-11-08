Submit Post Advertise

Metro 11 Persons Shot Dead, 4 Injured in Plateau

    About eleven person where Tuesday night shot dead while 4 inured by gunmen along Rim, Riyom Local Government Area of northern Plateau State, Premium Times reports..

    The Police Public Relations Office of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning.

    “Eleven people who were returning from a weekly village market of Makera were shot dead at about 7:30 p.m., four others are injured.”

    He said police are on the trail of the attackers.

    “No arrest yet, but investigation are ongoing, and we shall definitely get to the roots of this,” the spokesperson said.
     
