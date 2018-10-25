Business $110bn lost yearly to food related illnesses in low, middle income countries – World Bank – BusinessDay

#1
The World Bank in a new study has revealed that low and middle income countries across the world lose approximately $110 billion in productivity and medical expenses yearly, as a result of illnesses resulting from unsafe food.

According to the report, the global epidemic …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2qbOjtG

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top