Amnesty International (AI) has identified 119 Nigerians among a total of 1,281 persons sentenced to death in Malaysia.
AI gave the figure in its report titled, “Fatally flawed: Why Malaysia must abolish the death penalty.” It said the 1,281 death row …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OMhqRI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
AI gave the figure in its report titled, “Fatally flawed: Why Malaysia must abolish the death penalty.” It said the 1,281 death row …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OMhqRI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]