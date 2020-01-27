12 aid workers were allegedly killed by terrorists in Nigeria in 2019 as stated by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon.
Speaking at a joint press conference over the weekend with the European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenari and the Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RVOJBK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Speaking at a joint press conference over the weekend with the European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenari and the Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2RVOJBK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]