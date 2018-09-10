One hundred and twenty governorship aspirants have paid N6m each to pick the expression of interest and nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party, investigations by SUNDAY PUNCH have revealed.
Also, the party had sold the nomination forms to 12 presidential aspirants as of Saturday afternoon.
Each of the aspirants paid N12m each to the party to obtain its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.
