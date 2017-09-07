The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on Wednesday said it had received another batch of 121 stranded Nigerians from Libya. The Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Suleiman Yakubu, received them on behalf of the federal government, enjoining them to learn from their unpleasant experiences in the course of their sojourn. The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that NEMA had on August 29 received another batch of 139 returnees from Libya. NAN reports that the total number of Nigerian returnees brought back from Libya by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from February, 2017 to date is 2,638. Yakubu said the aircraft that transported them arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday aboard a chartered Airbus SA320 Nouvelair Flight with Registration number TS-INA. According to a statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, the South-West Spokesman of NEMA, Mr. Yakubu said that the agency received the 121 returnees from the officials of IOM. The zonal coordinator explained that on arrival, the profiling of the returnees indicated that there were 60 female adults, one girl, 57 male adults and two male children and a male infant.