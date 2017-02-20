Thirteen persons have been arrested in Jos the Plateau State capital for allegedly operating a baby factory along old Bukuru park following a tip-off by a victim of the syndicate. Those arrested included nine males and four females, including a pregnant woman and another woman clutching a toddler. The arrest which was made by men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) followed information from one Happiness John who became a victim of the suspects. OPSH Commander, Major General Rogers Nicholas said while parading the suspects at Sector 2 of the taskforce that the group had a ready market for the sale of infants in Abuja and Lafiya in Nasarawa State. “This is an issue that is now bothering us within the North Central and based on intelligence, our men were able to trace the location of the baby factory. This raid will continue to ensure that such evil acts are trashed,” the OPSH commander said Three of the women who were paraded denied being in the business but Mildred Luke who was visibly pregnant, said she was impregnated by one of the men now at large. She said, “They promised me N350,000 for a boy and N300,000 for a baby girl while N400,000 will be paid to me if I delivered twins.”