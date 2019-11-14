Thirteen persons were on Wednesday died in an auto crash at Sapade-Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, officials said.
The tragedy happened where a diversion was created by RCC, the construction company rehabilitating the corridor. The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command sector commander, Clement Oladele, …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/3708pLL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The tragedy happened where a diversion was created by RCC, the construction company rehabilitating the corridor. The Federal Road Safety Corps Ogun State Command sector commander, Clement Oladele, …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/3708pLL
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]