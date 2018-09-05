Thirteen electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) were shut down while five others operated below capacity last Thursday after inadequate gas supply and low energy demand of Distribution Companies (DisCos) denied customers 4,023 megawatts (MW) of electricity.Latest electricity industry data released by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing shows that inability of the transmission line to carry 112MW of electricity from Gbarain NIPP in Bayelsa state accounted for a slight cause of the huge electricity loss recorded during the period.