The 14 students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who were detained in Kirikiri Prison on the order of a court for protesting against the school management, have been set free. The students, who have been in prison custody since Saturday, were brought to a mobile court sitting in Oshodi on Thursday morning. Other students present at the court vicinity were heard chanting solidarity songs before and after the court session. The counsel to the students, Inibihehe Effiong, said the release was subject to Section 211 of the Nigerian constitution. “The trumped up charges have been struck out and we salute the Lagos State Government for this,” he said. One of the 14 students, Aina Tomi, disclosed that the students would institute a legal suit against the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni. “We will institute legal action against the commissioner in the next couple of days,” he said.