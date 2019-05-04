Entertainment 14-yr-old wins N.25m prize at Eko Hotel’s art competition – Newtelegraph

Adejoke Samson, a 14-year-old student of Kings College, Lagos, has won the N250,000 grand prize at the Eco-Friendly Art Contest organised by Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Samson clinched the prize after beating nine other contestants who took part in the grand finale of the competition on Monday …



