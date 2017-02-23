One thousand and four hundred local governments workers in Imo were sacked last week, according to the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE). The chairman, Mr Ndubuisi Uchehara, while confirming the sack on Thursday in Owerri, declared, however, that the union would not confront the state government over it. “As a responsible union, we only act when the rights of legitimate worker are infringed upon. “When you are an absentee worker, labour cannot protect you when you are visited with the right punishment. “When you reside in Abuja and draw monthly salaries from a local government in Imo, such persons are not worth NULGE’s time and efforts. “But there are also cases of people, who were wrongfully treated; the union is already handling such cases with Gov. Rochas Okorocha,’’ he said. He expressed optimism that people with proven cases of injustice would have their situations addressed. “Such persons should not panic; we shall put in everything to resolve their matters,” he said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the sack axe hit workers from across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state