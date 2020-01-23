A fire swept through an unlicensed orphanage outside Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, killing 15 children, a local judge told AFP on Friday.
The building — which had not been authorized to operate as an orphanage since 2013 — housed about 66 children, said Raymonde Jean Antoine. …
