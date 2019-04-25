Metro 157 Children From Nigeria, Others Among 220 Rescued Human Trafficking Victims – Nairaland

#1
157 children from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo are among the 220 human trafficking victims rescued in an operation coordinated by INTERPOL.

Just after 157 children from Nigeria and other African countries were rescued by INTERPOL, it was gathered that a number of human trafficking victims were forced into prostitution. …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2XFJBTx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top