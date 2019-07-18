Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics $157bn left Nigeria illegally between 2003 and 2012, says Buhari - The Cable

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria lost $157.5 billion to illicit financial flows between 2003 and 2012.

He said international laws and other systems make it difficult to repatriate stolen funds.

Buhari said this at a high-level event on illicit financial flows (IFFs) which was held on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
bu.jpg

read more
 
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top