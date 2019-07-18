President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria lost $157.5 billion to illicit financial flows between 2003 and 2012.
He said international laws and other systems make it difficult to repatriate stolen funds.
Buhari said this at a high-level event on illicit financial flows (IFFs) which was held on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.
