Climate activist, Greta Thunberg has been named Time's 2019 Person of the Year, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the title.The magazine announced 16-year old Thunberg as its preferred choice on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told "TODAY.