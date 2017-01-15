Submit Post Advertise

Metro 16-year-old Dolapo Makanjuola Wins Miss Virginity Beauty Pageant

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Jan 15, 2017 at 6:18 PM. Views count: 247

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Sixteen-year-old Dolapo Makunjuola was all smiles on Saturday as she was crowned the “Queen of the Virgins” at the 2017 Miss Virginity beauty pageant held in Lagos.

    Miss Makunjuola, a student, emerged winner out of 35 contestants.

    “I am very excited to be the winner of this event,” said Miss Makunjuola, who thanked the organisers and her “fellow virgins”.

    “I intend being a virgin until I am ripe for marriage and I don’t want to dent my image and that of my parents.”

    Each of the contestants only answered questions mostly on current affairs fielded by a master of ceremony.

    No prize was announced for the winner of the pageant.


    See photos below:

    miss virgin 1.PNG

    miss virgin 2.PNG
     
    kemi, Jan 15, 2017 at 6:18 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments