Sixteen-year-old Dolapo Makunjuola was all smiles on Saturday as she was crowned the “Queen of the Virgins” at the 2017 Miss Virginity beauty pageant held in Lagos. Miss Makunjuola, a student, emerged winner out of 35 contestants. “I am very excited to be the winner of this event,” said Miss Makunjuola, who thanked the organisers and her “fellow virgins”. “I intend being a virgin until I am ripe for marriage and I don’t want to dent my image and that of my parents.” Each of the contestants only answered questions mostly on current affairs fielded by a master of ceremony. No prize was announced for the winner of the pageant. See photos below: