At least 17 people have been killed with dozens injured following a stampede at a football match in the northern Angolan city of Uige. The Fans were said to have stormed the stadium gates to gain entry to the first division league match between Santa Rita de Cassia and Recreativo do Libolo on Friday, February 10, 2017. Witnesses said the pressure of the crowd trying to get access into the stadium caused several people to fall. Some of those who fell became trapped and suffocated at the venue. Speaking to Reuters, the director general of the local hospital, Ernesto Luis, said: 'Some people had to walk on top of other people. There were 76 casualties, of whom 17 died.' Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has however ordered an investigation into the incident.