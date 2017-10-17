Submit Post Advertise

Metro 17-year-old Girl Stabs Teenage Boyfriend to Death in Lagos State

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 17, 2017 at 7:17 AM. Views count: 66

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    17-year-old Hannah Osazuwa, has reportedly stabbed her boyfriend, Tomide Akintoye, to death in Gowon Estate, Lagos state.

    It's not clear what events led to the stabbing but it's believed that the relationship has a violent past.

    Three days before the stabbing, Akintoye posted a status update on his Facebook page, Lifeoftomson Seun, wishing Osazuwa a happy birthday.

    “Baby, on your birthday, I pray that you get whatever your heart desires. May this special day of yours bring with it God’s blessings and love into your life…. I love you,” he wrote on the Facebook page.

    On Saturday, a day after the post, he wrote, “Sometimes, a man needs to die to leave (sic) again.”

    On Monday, he was allegedly stabbed to death by Osazuwa.

    A friend, Onyenma Chibundu, said Akintoye had been warned several times to stay away from Osazuwa to no avail.

    Young Tommy, you were told several times to leave this b***h you took as your GF (girlfriend), you disagreed. Now she has taken your life with her own hands. RIP bro; (I) will forever miss you,”

    However, a police source said there was a disagreement between them around 8am and Akintoye assaulted Hannah.

    “The suspect retaliated and stabbed him with a pair of scissors in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, but he bled to death."

    The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident, said Hannah has been arrested.
     

    Lequte, Oct 17, 2017 at 7:17 AM
