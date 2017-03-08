About 171 Nigerians have been deported by the Libyan government. The deportees were reportedly stranded in Libya before being assisted back via a joint effort by the International Organisation of Migration and the National Emergency Management Agency along with officials of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced. They arrived at the cargo terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a chartered Burac Air flight with registration number TNSIB UZ189/190. They comprised 95 females of 83 adults, 10 children and two infants; 73 male adults, two children and one infant.