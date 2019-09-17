The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday said 18 persons died in an accident on Sunday evening on the Akwanga-Nasarawa Eggon highway.
The Nasarawa State sector commander of the corps, Ismaila Kugu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/309tT82
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Nasarawa State sector commander of the corps, Ismaila Kugu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/309tT82
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]