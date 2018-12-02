  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro 19 dead in Kwara boat mishap – The Nation Nigeria

No fewer than 19 persons, mostly children were on Saturday feared dead in a boat mishap in Lafiagi, Edu local government area of Kwara state.

But the state police command said it is yet to ascertain the number of the deaths. The boat was said to be …



Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EaKNsi

