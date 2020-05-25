Today's News Highlights Include '
193 almajiria test positive for COVID-19 in Kano state - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian Law School audit uncovers N32m annual payment to an unnamed cleaner and N36m dressing allowance for staff - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin
Why Osinbajo should become president in 2023 - Group - Legit Nigeria News - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin
JUST IN: Plateau Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19 - PM News - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin
Ize-Iyamu greets Obaseki at 63, calls for violence-free election – Pulse Nigeria - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin
