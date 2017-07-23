The Federal Government on Saturday received no fewer than 198 Nigerians, including women and children illegally residing in Saudi Arabia at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport at about 10 am. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was just out of about 1800 Nigerians living illegally in Saudi Arabia They were received by the officials of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mohammed Yahaya-Sani, the Consular at the Nigerian Consulate in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, who led the illegal immigrants to Nigeria, told newsmen at the airport that the Federal Government sponsored their return.