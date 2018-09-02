Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro 2,051 Nigerian Libya returnees learn new trades – Punch Newspapers

#1
About 2,051 Nigerians, who returned from Libya, have engaged in learning new trades between April 2017 and August 2018, the International Organisation for Migration has said.

The United Nations agency said 1,130 men and 921 women participated in business training in Lagos, Edo, Nassarawa, Kano and …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2LSVlvW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top