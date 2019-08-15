Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, be remand in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged laundering of $2 million in the build-up to …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2KKg9ai
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2KKg9ai
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]