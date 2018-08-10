Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Property For Sale 2 Bed House for Sale in Association Road, Voera Estate, Arepo, Along Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway | Arepo, Lagos | N35,000,000– Private Property Nigeria

#1
2 Storey Building of Flats For Sell at Arepo

2 Storey building of Spacious; 3 units of 2 bedroom flats & 3 units of mini flat at Association Road, VOERA Estate, Arepo, along Lagos/ Ibadan expressway. Price: 35m naira.

Title: C.of.O and building plan approval.



For details visit https://ift.tt/2LRmJdC – Private Property Nigeria
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top