2 Storey Building of Flats For Sell at Arepo
2 Storey building of Spacious; 3 units of 2 bedroom flats & 3 units of mini flat at Association Road, VOERA Estate, Arepo, along Lagos/ Ibadan expressway. Price: 35m naira.
Title: C.of.O and building plan approval.
For details visit https://ift.tt/2LRmJdC – Private Property Nigeria
