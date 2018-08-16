  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Property For Sale 2 Bedroom Semi detached For Sale beside the new Redemption Camp, Simawa, Ogun | ₦8,000,000 – Hutbay

#1
Description:
The building is located within the vicinity of a mini-estate – OLUWASHINDARA ESTATES.

The institutions and estates within the vicinity are as follows: The new Holy Ghost Arena (3km x 3km) The new Simawa-RCCG Road Network Cooperative Multi-purpose estate Proposed Mini-Tarmac for Helicopter Emerald Estates and other estates. The new Mowe-Imota Road

Features:
Large, open-plan living/dining area
2 bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms
Good size kitchen



For details visit https://ift.tt/2QlNGtd – Hutbay
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

330
Top