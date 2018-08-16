Description:
The building is located within the vicinity of a mini-estate – OLUWASHINDARA ESTATES.
The institutions and estates within the vicinity are as follows: The new Holy Ghost Arena (3km x 3km) The new Simawa-RCCG Road Network Cooperative Multi-purpose estate Proposed Mini-Tarmac for Helicopter Emerald Estates and other estates. The new Mowe-Imota Road
Features:
Large, open-plan living/dining area
2 bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms
Good size kitchen
For details visit https://ift.tt/2QlNGtd – Hutbay
The building is located within the vicinity of a mini-estate – OLUWASHINDARA ESTATES.
The institutions and estates within the vicinity are as follows: The new Holy Ghost Arena (3km x 3km) The new Simawa-RCCG Road Network Cooperative Multi-purpose estate Proposed Mini-Tarmac for Helicopter Emerald Estates and other estates. The new Mowe-Imota Road
Features:
Large, open-plan living/dining area
2 bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms
Good size kitchen
For details visit https://ift.tt/2QlNGtd – Hutbay
Last edited by a moderator:[34]