Metro 2 bodies recovered from scene of fresh Lagos pipeline explosion – Pulse Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Sunday said that two bodies had been recovered from the explosion site of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline at Ile Epo axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial …

explosion new.JPG

